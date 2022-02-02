Car crashes into hydro pole, causes Guelph road closure

Guelph police say a vehicle hit a hydro pole on Wednesday evening, causing a road closure in the area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. at Clair Road East and Farley Drive.

Officials say the pole will need to be replaced and part of Clair Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Police did not say what the cause of the crash might have been.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the crash.