

CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A car slammed into the front of a Cambridge store Wednesday, and then hours later it happened again, this time in Kitchener.

The first incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Dundas Street North.

Police say the 63-year-old driver was attempting to park in front of the building when it jumped the curb and struck the building.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Then at 6:30 p.m. another car crashed through the window of a Dollarama store on Westmount Road.

Waterloo Regional Police have not released any further details about the cause of that crash or the condition of the driver.