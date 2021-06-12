KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking into a crash that reportedly involved a car hitting the side of a YMCA in Cambridge.

Officials tweeted about the incident on Hespeler Road near Can-Amera Parkway around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Tracks could be seen along the roadway and appearing to veer off towards the YMCA building along with several pieces of debris along the side of the facility.

A construction worker told CTV News he was called to the scene after the car went crashing through the construction site next to the building.

“We were extremely lucky,” said Steve Rands. “They didn’t do much damage at all to any of our materials or any part of the job site other than the security fence around the outside, I don’t know how they got so lucky.”

As of Saturday evening, no further details have been provided by police.