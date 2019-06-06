

A car collided with a building in a Cambridge plaza on Thursday.

It happened at a plaza at the intersection of Holiday Inn Drive and Groh Avenue before 2 p.m.

The vehicle appears to have hopped the curb and hit the wall, causing some damage to its front end and to the building.

The details of any passengers or injuries are not yet known, but police say they believe injuries were minor.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.