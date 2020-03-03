Car crashes head-on into Waterloo building
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 4:28PM EST
Car smashes into a building on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo. (Mar. 3, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Emergency crews were called to a Waterloo address Tuesday after a car drove head-on into building.
It happened on Frobisher Drive, near McMurray Road, at the Kitchener-Waterloo branch of the Minister of Labour.
The condition of the driver is not yet known.
The building had significant damage to one wall.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.