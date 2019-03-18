

CTV Kitchener





A driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collision.

The serious crash closed the intersection of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 39-year-old man sustained his injuries after he was hit.

The 53-year-old male driver from Ayr who allegedly ran the light has been charged and also sustained minor injuries.