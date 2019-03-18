Featured
Car crash sends driver to hospital, shuts down intersection
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 1:33PM EDT
A driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collision.
The serious crash closed the intersection of Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a 39-year-old man sustained his injuries after he was hit.
The 53-year-old male driver from Ayr who allegedly ran the light has been charged and also sustained minor injuries.