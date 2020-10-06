KITCHENER -- A car crash was cited as the reason for a power outage that affected some 2,000 people in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro's outage map showed that 1,976 customers were without power after a car crash in the Forest Hill neighbourhood.

A Twitter user shared a photo that appeared to show a broken hydro pole at Westmount Road and Highland Road West.

KW Hydro's Twitter account responded, saying that crews were responding to the issue. The company said it's expected to have power back online by 4:45 p.m.

At the scene, a sedan could be seen crashed into a pole in the area. It also had damage to its side. Police said that the crash involved two vehicles, causing one to be sent into the pole. No one was injured in the collision.

Highland Road was closed between Highland Crescent and Westmount Road as crews investigated. Officials said they were still investigating the cause of the crash, and that the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing news story. More to come…