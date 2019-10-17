Featured
Car collides with parked Grand River Transit bus
A car collided with a GRT bus in Waterloo Thursday night. (Terry Kelly / CTV)
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:01PM EDT
KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a car collided with a parked Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo Thursday evening.
Police, along with Waterloo Fire crews, were called to the area of Columbia Street West and Westmount Road North around 9:30 p.m.
Officers on scene say a car was trying to swerve around a black pick-up truck when it ended up hitting the back of the parked GRT bus.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time.
Fire officials say one person was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The westbound lanes of Columbia will be closed while crews remain on scene.
There is no word on any charges.