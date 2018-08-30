

CTV Kitchener





Two people were taken to hospital after a car rear-ended a city bus in Kitchener Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to the crash on Ottawa Street South and Strasberg Road around 10:30 a.m.

They say the bus was at a bus stop when a pickup truck and car collided, forcing the car to rear-end the bus.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There were no injuries to occupants of the bus.

Ottawa Street remains closed in the eastbound direction at Strasberg while crews work to clean-up the collision.

There is no word at this time on any charges.