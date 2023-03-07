Car collides with building in Puslinch

A building on Rozell Road in Puslinch has been severely damaged after a car collided with it.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) posted a series of photos on Twitter showing a car that drove through the corner of a building.

The photos show insulation, exposed plywood and a large amount of debris both on top of and around the vehicle.

According to OPP, the lone occupant of the vehicle was a 69-year-old from Cambridge who was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear how the collision occurred or the extent of the damages.