Car catches fire after being plugged into block heater
A vehicle in New Hamburg burned out after a fire.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 6:08PM EST
A vehicle in New Hamburg was destroyed in a fire on Friday.
Fire crews responded to the blaze in a parking lot at King Street and George Street around 3:30 p.m.
Regional police say the car was plugged into a block heater at the time of the fire. That’s believed to be the cause.
No one was injured in the fire, and no other vehicles were damaged.