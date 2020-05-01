KITCHENER -- An alleged highway race ended with a car on fire and two drivers without their vehicles.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's traffic unit was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 8 on Thursday when they reportedly saw a motorcycle and a car racing each other.

According to a news release, the motorcycle was allegedly moving at 196 km/h, while the car was allegedly clocked at 172 km/h.

The speed limit on that section of Highway 8, police say, is 100 km/h.

Once police stopped the two vehicles, the car burst into flames and had to be extinguished.

Officials say both drivers had their vehicles seized for seven days and had their licences suspended for the same period.

No injuries were reported.

The incident comes after police reported a huge uptick in stunt driving charges.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Mike Hinsperger told CTV that stunt driving charges had increased by 721 per cent between April 19 and April 26 compared to the same time last year.

Police have attributed an increase in aggressive and dangerous driving with fewer cars being on the road because of public health restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.