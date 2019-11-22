

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Guelph Police are investigating following a crash involving an ambulance Friday evening.

Officers responded to the collision at Victoria and Eramosa Roads around 6:30 p.m.

They say an ambulance was heading to an emergency call with its lights and sirens on when it collided with a car in the intersection.

Three paramedics in the ambulance were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.