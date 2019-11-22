Featured
Car and ambulance collide sending three people to hospital
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 9:45PM EST
KITCHENER - Guelph Police are investigating following a crash involving an ambulance Friday evening.
Officers responded to the collision at Victoria and Eramosa Roads around 6:30 p.m.
They say an ambulance was heading to an emergency call with its lights and sirens on when it collided with a car in the intersection.
Three paramedics in the ambulance were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.