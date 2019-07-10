

CTV Kitchener





A driver had their car impounded after they were allegedly caught going nearly double the speed limit on a Waterloo street.

It happened on Tuesday.

Police say they clocked the driver going 117 km/h on University Avenue East.

The speed limit on that street is 60 km/h.

In addition to the impoundment, the driver also had their license suspended for seven days.

Their name was not released.