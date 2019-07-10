Featured
Car allegedly clocked going almost double speed limit on University Ave.
Police say a driver had their car impounded after being clocked going 117 km/h. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
A driver had their car impounded after they were allegedly caught going nearly double the speed limit on a Waterloo street.
It happened on Tuesday.
Police say they clocked the driver going 117 km/h on University Avenue East.
The speed limit on that street is 60 km/h.
In addition to the impoundment, the driver also had their license suspended for seven days.
Their name was not released.