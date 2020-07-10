KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Chief Administrative Officer Mike Murray's retirement day finally arrived on Friday.

Murray announced his plans to retire in December. His last day was originally scheduled for May, but he pushed it back to help the region handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been an unprecedented time for everyone and I think, as a community, we've done as well as we possibly could," Murray said at the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning.

Today is CAO Mike Murray's last day of work before retirement. Please join us in wishing him well! Mike: we're proud of this organization and we're going to miss you.

"He stayed on to help this community, our constituents, and that regional council and staff were very well-served," Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

Murray joined the region in 1992 as manger of engineering, planning and water resource protection. He was promoted to CAO in 2004 and is the longest serving CAO in the region's history.

Bruce Lauckner was appointed as CAO to replace Murray at the beginning of June. He will begin his duties on July 27.