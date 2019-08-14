Featured
Canoeist goes missing in township near Mount Forest
A private lake in an undisclosed area of Normanby Township, which comprises of Ayton, Mount Forest and Neustadt. (Source: West Grey Police Service)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:25PM EDT
A man who was canoeing on a private lake near Mount Forest has gone missing.
The West Grey Police Service says that the 55-year-old man was on a body of water in Normanby Township on Wednesday.
That's when he was reported missing.
The water rescue unit joined emergency services in searching the waterway for the missing man.
His identity and a description of him have not been released.
Normanby Township is a large area, including Ayton, Mount Forest and Neustadt.
Because it's a private lake, police say they could not be more specific with the location to prevent the public from showing up.
The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available.