

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man who was canoeing on a private lake near Mount Forest has gone missing.

The West Grey Police Service says that the 55-year-old man was on a body of water in Normanby Township on Wednesday.

That's when he was reported missing.

The water rescue unit joined emergency services in searching the waterway for the missing man.

His identity and a description of him have not been released.

Normanby Township is a large area, including Ayton, Mount Forest and Neustadt.

Because it's a private lake, police say they could not be more specific with the location to prevent the public from showing up.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available.