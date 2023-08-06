CanIron blacksmith conference wraps up in Fergus
Heating, spreading and tapering were just a few of the skills taught at CanIron, the Canadian National Blacksmith Conference held in Fergus.
CanIron has run for more than a quarter of a century and aims to bring veteran blacksmiths together from across the country.
The three-day conference wrapped up Saturday.
“We have teaching tents, we have demonstrators. It’s really a mecca of blacksmiths coming together,” said David Robertson, a CanIron committee member.
The goal of the event is to share thoughts, ideas and techniques on one of the oldest trades in history, which is still evolving.
“We are a collection of volunteers that are full-time smiths like myself and the others are just hobbyists and everything in between,” said Robb Martin, a master blacksmith. “We’re able to come together and teach beginners.”
With finished designs on display, committee members say CanIron isn’t just aimed at the blacksmith community but also serves as inspiration for all artists to draw from.
“This is one of the few places where you can interact with a whole series of instructors at a top level,” said Robertson.
“They see how things are made, they want to see a different process and a different approach. That can give you an idea for your own particular media as well. There’s a broad appeal for this sort of thing,” added Martin.
The event continues to prove that no matter how far technology advances, there will always be a place for the perennial profession.
“However far we go, I think this will always be able to morph and niche into that,” said Martin.
