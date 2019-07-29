

CTV Kitchener





The crowd at the Ottawa Redblacks game cheered on as OPP Canine Zoe helped herself a well-deserved treat.

Zoe, handler Scott Ganon, and Mike Vezina and Jeremie Tremblay of the OPP were honoured at the Redblacks game on Thursday for their work finding two missing Kitchener teens in Algonquin Park.

The group was awarded the Redblacks’ highest symbol of excellence, “the wood cookie”.

“Since Zoe may not fully grasp the situation, we asked our head chef if he can cook her an all-natural treat,” the announcer said as the canine was handed her cookie.

The OPP canine unit was called in three days into the search for Maya Mirota and Marta Malek. The pair had been separated from their camping group on July 12.

Ganon said the he thought Zoe had picked up a scent 90 minutes into their search. The suspicion was confirmed as the unit soon found Mirota and Malek.