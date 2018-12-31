

CTV Kitchener





A canine unit helped to track down a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle on Sunday morning.

The incident began around 6 a.m. after the Waterloo Regional Police Service was called about a car in a ditch.

Police responded to the crash on Northfield Drive East and learned that the vehicle had been stolen.

The driver was no longer there.

A canine unit from the Guelph Police Service was called to help track the suspect.

It was deployed just before 7 a.m. and covered 5.5 kilometres over 50 minutes.

The suspect was found hiding in a truck on a residential property.

He was arrested without further incident.

The 24-year-old male was arrested for two counts of possession of stolen property and one count each of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and breaching probation.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.