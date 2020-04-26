WATERLOO -- A man is facing numerous charges following a reported car crash and a search involving the OPP’s canine unit.

A driver failed to stop for a Stratford Police around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, according to officials.

Perth County OPP were notified and assisted in searching the area for the vehicle.

A citizen reportedly found the purple Toyota Echo minutes later abandoned in a ditch at the intersection of Line 39 and Road 125 in Perth East.

The sedan was involved in a collision with a hydro pole, OPP say.

Police add that the front wheels were still spinning when they arrived.

The OPP canine unit and emergency response team were deployed and helped find a man hiding a short distance away.

He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The 21-year-old from North Perth has been charged with flight from an officer, operating while prohibited, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to stop for police, careless driving, and failing to remain.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police initially received reports of three people in the vehicle when it fled, but say the other two had left the car prior to their interaction with officers.

Through their investigation, OPP were able to determine the vehicle involved had been stolen in North Perth.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP.