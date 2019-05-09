

Provincial police have deployed a number of measures to find a missing hiker.

Paige Redman, 30, was reported missing by her boyfriend at 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday after leaving their campsite a couple hours earlier.

She hasn’t returned.

Redman is described as being five feet six inches tall, 125 lbs with a slim build. She has short pink-purple hair and blue-green eyes. She was last seen wearing a spandex black tank top, green sleeves, black yoga pants and a canvas backpack.

An initial search began by provincial police and Parks Canada. Since, additional resources have been deployed as well.

A canine unit and OPP helicopter are now part of the search as well as members of the emergency response team.