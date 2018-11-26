

CTV Kitchener





A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday night in Cambridge honouring Bradley Pogue.

More than 100 friends, family and other supporters gathered at the parking lot where the 24-year-old was shot less than a week ago.

Many attendees were visibly upset and still in shock at his sudden and violent death.

“It’s a shock for everyone involved. I feel sorry for his mom, brothers and his daughter,” says Danielle Fraser whose son was friends with Bradley.

People left candles, flowers, stuffed animals and written thoughts for Bradley and his family.

“He was always a smiley guy. Always had good laughs and if everybody could keep him in their hearts he will live forever,” says Joanne Martinez, whose son organized the vigil.

After the vigil, lanterns were released in Churchill Park where loved ones are raising money for a memorial bench and tree in Bradley’s name.

Police have made two arrests in connection to his death.

Adam De-Gannes, 24, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, have both been charged with second-degree murder.

The teen is also facing weapons, robbery, and drug charges.