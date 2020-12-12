KITCHENER -- Friends and family came together by candlelight to remember a toddler who was found dead in his Cambridge home.

The gathering took place Friday night at the Galt cenotaph in honour of two-year-old Brixson.

"Something life-changing has happened to us," a woman said at the vigil. "Ordinary words fail us yet it is impossible to remain silent."

Emergency crews were first called to the residence on Winter Court in Cambridge on Dec. 1 and found a little boy unresponsive.

Police are calling his death suspicious, but haven't provided details as to why.

Norm Colville, Brixson's paternal grandfather, says it has been a difficult time for the family as they wait for answers.

"It's just a thing to support, to bring everybody together and hold everybody together at a time like this," he said.

Members of the family have taken to social media to ask anyone with information about the incident to speak with police.