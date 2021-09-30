Candlelight vigil, growing memorial in Six Nations
A growing memorial and a candlelight vigil in Chiefswood Park are some of the ways the community of Six Nations on the Grand River is marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Members of the community were invited to leave luminaries or traditional medicines at the memorial Thursday afternoon.
Elected chief Mark Hill and local survivors also spoke before the vigil.
Attendance was limited due to COVID-19 protocols, but was livestreamed on the Six Nations Facebook page.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
As Indigenous leaders push for papal apology, residential school survivors look for ways to heal
As residential school survivors seek to heal from trauma that has stretched across generations, some see no path forward without a formal apology from the Pope on Canadian soil.
On National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, St. Anne's survivor Evelyn Korkmaz calls for justice
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, survivor of the St. Anne’s Indian Residential School Evelyn Korkmaz shares the traumatic legacy of the residential school system.
In their words: Leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, prominent voices from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities shared their thoughts on what the day means to them and what they hope it means to Canadians.
Growing number of Canadians aware of mistreatment of Indigenous people, blame government: survey
A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.
'It's going to take more': One of the youngest First Nations chiefs has a message for Canadians
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Chief Brent Bissaillon of Serpent River First Nation says that all Canadians need to be allies to Indigenous communities as they fight for treaty rights.
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
Bacon prices reach all-time high in Canada
As grocery prices continue to rise, the price of bacon in Canada reached an all-time high last month, according to data from Statistics Canada.
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, including loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, chills, appetite loss and muscle aches.
London
-
Search for unmarked graves planned at former Mount Elgin Residential School in Ontario
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'It's a very important piece': Indigenous-themed mural at library to be used for 'storytime'
It's a mural designed to get people talking.
Windsor
-
Search for unmarked graves planned at former Mount Elgin Residential School in Ontario
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Some ways non-Indigenous people can mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ontario
For the first time, Canada is observing a new statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.
Barrie
-
'I hope they find them all,' Hundreds gather for truth and reconciliation in downtown Barrie
Dozens of tiny shoes remain on the steps at Barrie's spirit catcher as a reminder of the hundreds of little lives lost at Canadian residential schools.
-
OFSAA cancelled for Simcoe Muskoka Catholic students
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) announced it was cancelling OFSAA.
-
Vaccine certificate pushes more to roll up their sleeves across Simcoe County
One week into Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, pharmacies and family health teams in the region report a jump in demand for the jab.
Northern Ontario
-
A time for self-learning and reflection: northern Ont. chief
Chief Brent Bisaillon is one of the youngest Indigenous leaders in the country. He's hoping Canadians will use the day to do some self-learning about the importance of truth and reconciliation.
-
Timmins rallies for truth and reconciliation
Coinciding with the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Timmins Native Friendship Centre's seventh annual Orange Shirt Day Walk was all the more significant for organizers and community members.
-
Northern Ontario church leader welcomes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
"I think it's about time and I'm glad it's happened," said Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Sault Ste. Marie Diocese, after a recent apology made by Canadian Catholic bishops and a pledge of $30-million towards residential school survivors.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From Parliament Hill to elementary and secondary schools and university and college campuses, ceremonies and lesson plans were dedicated to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school program.
-
Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan puts names to 300 of 751 unmarked graves
In June, the Cowessess First Nation announced it had used ground-penetrating radar to discover as many as 751 graves near the school site and have since identified about 300 unmarked graves.
-
Almonte, Ont. high school students take grassroots approach to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students at Almonte District High School took part in a smudging ceremony Thursday, marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For residential school survivor James Bird, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation represented an incredible moment to work toward healing, but he wanted Canadians to remember why it was being marked.
-
Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'I just wanted to go out:' A look at what is motivating some Ontarians to get vaccinated now
Several months after Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, about 20 per cent of eligible residents have yet to get fully immunized against the virus.
Montreal
-
A snapshot of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal
On Thursday, communities across the Montreal area gathered for a historic event: Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Montreal Canadiens will soon be playing to a packed house
At a Thursday press conference in Quebec City, officials announced that certain COVID measures for theatres, auditoriums and organized public gatherings would be relaxed.
-
A McGill student and professor realized they both speak Mi'kmaq; it changed everything
A McGill University PhD student wrote he had 'goosebumps' from meeting with his supervisor, speaking entirely in Mi'kmaq.
Atlantic
-
Marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation across the Maritimes
Canadians across the country paused to reflect on the legacy of residential schools on Thursday, marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Manitobans put on their orange shirts and joined a healing walk on Thursday to honour those affected by residential schools, day schools, and the Sixties Scoop.
-
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
-
IV catheter left in senior’s arm after trip to hospital
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her mother's experience at an urgent care centere in the hope that it doesn't happen to anyone else.
Calgary
-
Calgarians honour first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A few hundred Calgarians gathered outside of Fort Calgary Thursday to commemorate the thousands of Indigenous children who lost their lives in Canada’s residential school system.
-
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
-
No truth to the rumour: Alberta will not go into lockdown next week
The Alberta government has confirmed to CTV News that the province will remain open, dispelling rumours floating on social media saying otherwise.
Edmonton
-
'These stories are real': Edmonton marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Edmontonians rallied, planted trees, and reflected as they observed Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'It's really scary': Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
Some family physicians in Alberta say they are dealing with an increasing number of aggressive, misinformed and untrusting patients who want a note exempting them from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 749 cases, 9 deaths in latest update
B.C. health officials announced 749 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths on Thursday, as offices around the province closed to observe the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
First Nations Health Authority grappling with complex issues in B.C. COVID-19 surge
British Columbia’s First Nations are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic, most acutely during a fourth wave that has seen infections surging as vaccinations stagnate below the provincial average.
-
Sister of Abbotsford, B.C., woman missing in Costa Rica makes plea for information
The sister of an Abbotsford, B.C., woman who has gone missing in Costa Rica is pleading for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.