A 9-year-old girl from Simcoe has raised over $6,700 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities through her lemonade stand.

Kylie Hass was diagnosed with cancer when she was two years old.

She then spent two years in and out of the Ronald McDonald House in Hamilton while she underwent chemotherapy.

"Life just stopped for a second," said Kylie's mother, Brooke Hass.

Seven years later she is cancer free, and now wants to give back to those who helped her during that time.

Inspired to fundraise, she had a goal of $1,000, but had already surpassed that goal on Thursday.

"It's really hot out and people really like lemonade so by doing that I get to raise a lot of money for Ronald McDonald House," she says.

The family says that being able to stay there meant one less thing to stress about instead of travelling between their home in Simcoe and the hospital.