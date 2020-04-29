KITCHENER -- Businesses in Stratford are preparing for a difficult summer.

Earlier this week the Stratford Festival announced their decision to cancel the 2020 season, and many who rely on the customers the event brings in are facing financial uncertainty.

Business owners say they’ve already taken hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sales have been obliterated,” says Jeff Leney, one of the co-owners of Pazzo Taverna and Pizzeria.

Almost 70% of his sales are made during the festival season.

“You make money here in the summer and you spend it throughout the winter. So [the festival’s announcement] couldn’t come at a worse time. When the cupboards are bare you hope for the theatre season to start.”

With millions of tourists visiting the city every summer, most businesses experience a big sales boost.

Leney worries that he may have to close his restaurant.

“Right now we’re trying to just keep the lights on, keep a couple of people working,” he says. “We don’t have an income, personally, and whether we can hold on to this, I don’t know.”

Restaurants aren’t the only businesses impacted by the cancellation.

Hotels are also preparing for a slower season.

“It will definitely have an impact,” says Molly Berg, the general manager for The Bruce Hotel. “We won’t see the kind of travelers that we’re used to seeing during the summer months.”

Over the course of the festival season many hotels in the city completely sell out. But that likely won’t happen this year.

Many rentals on Airbnb are also seeing an increase in cancellations.

“It’s definitely not the level of revenue I was expecting,” says Kelly Wagner of Whitecap Properties. “It’s changed things for everyone.”

Many businesses may have to close, but the Stratford BIA says it’s not impossible for some to bounce back.

“The way we’re going to come out of this is if people shop local,” says Rebecca Scott, the general manager of the BIA. “We need to support community and we need to buy our coffee from our local coffee shop. We need to do takeout whenever we can. Different businesses downtown are offering grocery deliveries. There are ways we can keep that economy going.”

Leney says he’s trying to stay hopeful but there are still too many unknowns.