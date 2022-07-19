Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship underway in Kitchener, nine players with local ties competing

Female golfers from around the world are competing in the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship underway at Kitchener’s Westmount Golf and Country Club.

Competitors are teeing off for their chance to join the LPGA’S CP Women's Open in Ottawa next month.

Over 150 amateur golfers across Canada as well as qualifiers from the United States, Mexico and Australia are taking part in the four-day tournament running from July 19 to 22.

Among the amateur golfers, nine have ties to Waterloo region, and four are active members at Westmount.

“I keep saying we’re going to see the next Brooke Henderson here at Westmount Golf and Country Club,” said Lori Spoltore, tournament chair. “I think the scores will be sort of two under each day but we’ll see.”

Spoltore said it’s the first time this tournament has been hosted in Waterloo region and she’s proud to have it here and to showcase exceptional women playing golf.

“It gives you motivation to try and be like them,” said tournament volunteer Lucy McGahey. “They’re kind of like role models for younger girls like me who want to be professional in golf.”