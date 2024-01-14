Canadian under-18 women's hockey team takes bronze medal with 8-1 win over Finland

Chloe Primerano scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to an 8-1 victory over Finland on Sunday in the bronze-medal game at the world women's under-18 hockey championship.

Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse also scored two goals apiece for the Canadians, who outshot Finland 52-12.

Abby Stonehouse buries the rebound! 👏



Abby Stonehouse saute sur le retour! 👏#U18WomensWorlds | #MondialFémininM18pic.twitter.com/TPzXSVipFe — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 14, 2024

Mackenzie Alexander and Maxine Cimoroni had the other goals. Emma Ekoluoma scored for Finland.

Primerano, who finished with 16 points (8-8), set a new single-tournament points record by a defender. She recorded the second-highest points total overall in tournament history, finishing three points behind the all-time mark of 19 set by American Amanda Kessel in 2009.

HISTORY! Caitlin Kraemer is the all-time leading scorer with 🇨🇦's National Women's Under-18 Team! 👏



UNE PAGE D’HISTOIRE! Caitlin Kraemer est la meilleure pointeuse de l’histoire de l’équipe nationale féminine des moins de 18 ans du 🇨🇦! 👏#U18WomensWorlds | #MondialFémininM18 pic.twitter.com/zzrSLmi65c — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 14, 2024

The United States was scheduled to play Czechia for gold later in the day.

Canada won gold at the last two editions of the tournament. Finland also settled for a fourth-place finish last year.

Team Canada after their bronze-medal winning game at the women's under-18 hockey championship on Jan. 14, 2024. (Source: Hockey Canada)