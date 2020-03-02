KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 outbreak and government issued travel advisories have some Canadians worried.

Veronica Kerr, manager of Bullas Travel in Kitchener, says some clients have made drastic changes to their plans.

“This morning I had someone call me saying they were going to the Dominican Republic, hadn’t taken out any insurance, and heard there was one case in the Dominican,” she said. “It’s really hard to assure them that they’re going to be alright because we don’t have a crystal ball.”

Kerr has been in the travel agency business for over four decades. She says the recent concerns over the virus remind her of the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

Bullas Travel has seen 50 people cancel their plans since COVID-19 made its way out of China, others have postponed their travels for at least six months, and those looking to book trips are looking at 2022 and beyond.

“People are booking quite far out,” said Kerr. “Thinking that’s going to safeguard them.”

She says the cancellations and changes aren’t hurting the agency’s bottom line, but that the uncertainly of the virus is concerning.

Canadian travelers are able to stay up to date on advisories online before booking.

A World Health Organization doctor says they will not hesitate to describe the outbreak as a pandemic if the evidence suggests.

While the risk remains low in many vacation destinations, travelers who want extra protection can buy the “cancel for any reason” option.

Many airlines are not handing out cancellation fees.