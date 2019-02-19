

CTV Kitchener





A group of nurses from Canada who were volunteering in Haiti amidst political unrest are back on home soil.

They were trapped for days in their compound while surrounded by widespread protests.

Some say it was difficult to leave the children they were helping as they arrived at the airport in Toronto.

"We definitely saw some stuff and it affected the community, which was really hard for us,” said Lauren Davey. “I mean it was really hard seeing everything."

The group of eight nurses were volunteering with the Ontario-based charity Hope Grows near Haiti’s capital when they witnessed tens of thousands of Haitians protesting over alleged government corruption.

Family and friends raised thousands of dollars to rent a helicopter to fly them to the airport after roads became too dangerous.

Global Affairs Canada has issued an “avoid all travel” advisory for Haiti, but a few of the nurses say they plan to return next year.