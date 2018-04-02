

The Canadian Press





Thousands of dairy producers from across the country are expected to attend this week's Canadian Dairy XPO in Stratford, Ontario.

The professional trade show runs Wednesday and Thursday at the Stratford Rotary Complex in Perth County, which organizers say has the highest concentration of dairy farms in Canada.

The trade show will feature more than 350 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

Panels will cover such topics as "progressive dairy youth" and "measuring inputs for maximum production."