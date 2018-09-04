

Residents south of Goderich were warned about potential noise as The Canadian Armed Forces began training.

From Sept. 4 until Sept. 10, noise from the use of explosives will likely be heard as the military training takes places at the former Bluewater Youth Centre.

A press release from the Huron County OPP said that no damage would be done to the building.

“It is the CAF practice to leave training sites in an equal or better that than when the force arrived,” said Cst. Jamie Stanley in that release.

The public is advised to stay out of the area for the duration of the training to ensure safety.