Canadian Arab Women’s Association members complete Guelph Police Academy

The Guelph Police Service and Canadian Arab Women’s Association (CAWA) have wrapped up an eight-week program focused on education.

The training saw participants from multiple countries.

The eight-week program focused on topics such as domestic violence, cyber-crime, human trafficking, fraud and other topics.

“The aim of this police academy is to educate and build trust between the Arab community and the police,” said Asma Al-Wahsh, the founder and executive director of CAWA. “Through the eight-week sessions, Arab women from different countries including Morocco, Syria, Jordan, Palestine and Egypt attended the police academy and are now equipped with the necessary information to apply in the future. They are more confident now that they can always turn to the police for help and support.”

Guelph Police Service and Canadian Arab Women’s Association members following the course completion. (GPS)

Guelph police said the program brought a greater understanding of the law to many newer immigrants.

“The program was a great success,” said Guelph Police Service Insp. Steve Gill. “Programs such as these allow us to educate and engage community members which also helps to protect and prevent them from becoming victims of crime.”

Guelph Police Service Chief Gord Cobey said such programs provide great benefits to the community and also to the service. “In addition to allowing us to share information about the dedicated work of our members to support our citizens, this program provided an important opportunity for our service to learn from our community members and better understand how we can best support and represent our community,” Cobey said.