

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A federal offender who is on a supervision order for child porn charges is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Provincial police say Richard Patterson, 51, is known to frequent Kitchener, Waterloo, Toronto and Hamilton.

He's reportedly bound on a long-term supervision order because of a six-month sentence for accessing and possessing child pornography.

Patterson is described as having a medium complexion, standing five feet five inches tall and weighing 130 lbs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have had contact with him or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-7673.

You can also call Crime Stoppers or 911.