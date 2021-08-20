Canada's top figure skating talents grace the ice at RIM Park in preparation for Winter Olympics

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Reports of targeted Taliban killings fuel Afghans' fears

Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban mounted Friday, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at Friday's prayers.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver