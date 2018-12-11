

CTV Kitchener





There’s a 6 Million package backlog after five weeks of rotating strikes according to Canada Post.

The crown corporation says there is no guarantee on delivery windows in the countdown to Christmas and they are expecting delays into January.

“We have added about 4000 seasonal staff for collection, processing and delivery. We have added about three thousand vehicles to our network,” says Jon Hamilton of Canada Post.

The backlog is causing more business for other courier companies in the area.

“We have been busier and we are getting calls from some of our partners to see if we have availability to do some of their work, because they are swamped,” says Kevin Harding who owns Cornerstone Courier.

He says they are seeing between 300 and 500 deliveries a day, which is more than usual.

Staff at Cornerstone Courier are working extra hours and days to get everything delivered by Christmas.