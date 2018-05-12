

CTV Kitchener





A Canada goose has made herself at home in a Kitchener parking lot.

The bird is nesting near a tree on the Gateway Drive property.

Someone has even taped off the area to keep the goose and her little goslings safe from passing traffic.

Environment Canada says there are about 3 million Canadian geese living in southern Ontario at this time of year.

Experts say people should keep their distance from the birds because they are known to be aggressive.