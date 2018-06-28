

CTV Kitchener





With Canada Day falling on a Sunday this year, July 2 is considered a statutory holiday.

A number of local services and businesses are either running modified hours or closing for parts of the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest impacts in Waterloo Region:

Schools are closed, obviously

Fairview Park Mall, Cambridge Centre and Conestoga Mall are open Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., but closed Monday

Most LCBO and The Beer Store locations are open Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., then closed on Monday

Most grocery stores and pharmacies will be open Sunday and closed Monday. Check your local store for details

Curbside waste collection will take place on Monday as usual

Banks will be closed on Monday

Canada Post will not deliver mail Monday

Grand River Transit buses will spend Monday running on a Sunday schedule

Most local government offices will be closed Monday

Local library branches will be closed Monday

Kitchener’s community centres will be closed Sunday but open Monday, with some arenas open both days. Splash pads will be open all weekend

Many pools and community centres in Cambridge will be closed Sunday but open Monday, while others will be closed both Sunday and Monday. The city’s arenas will be closed from Saturday through Monday

The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Albert McCormick Community Centre will both be closed on Sunday

If you’re planning on setting off fireworks this weekend, the rules are different depending on which city you live in. Kitchener allows fireworks from June 30 to July 2, while Cambridge permits them from June 29 to July 3. In Waterloo, fireworks can be used anytime between June 24 and July 8.