Canada Day is always celebrated on July 1. Except, apparently, when it isn't.

Norwich Township -- a rural community which is home to 11,000 people -- will be having its public Canada Day party on July 2, in the community of Oxford Centre.

The odd bit of scheduling has stirred up complaints on social media, with some people suggesting religious pressure may have been behind the decision, as July 1 falls on a Sunday this year.

Coun. Wayne Buchanan, who is part of the committee organizing the event, says the July 2 date was selected because the expected host community made a late decision not to go ahead with the event, and Oxford Centre volunteered to step up instead. He says the late start made it difficult to find equipment or entertainment that wasn't already booked for July 1.

Buchanan says local churches never requested that the township shift the event from Sunday to Monday, but describes the move as an added benefit, allowing people who would not attend on a Sunday to be able to take part.