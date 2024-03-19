KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Campsite reservations open up March 21: GRCA

    A sign is seen outside the Grand River Conservation Authority's administration centre on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener) A sign is seen outside the Grand River Conservation Authority's administration centre on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    The 2024 camping season is just around the corner and the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) campsite reservation system is set to take reservations starting on March 21 at 8:00 a.m.

    The reservation system provides a 24-hour online reservation service until mid-October, when the camping season closes.

    Campsite reservations can be made for all eight Grand River Conservation areas that offer camping. Group campsites are also available to be booked online.

    To stay up-to-date on conservation areas and activity status, visit GRCA’s website for real-time information about whether a conservation area is open or has reached its operating capacity for the day.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News