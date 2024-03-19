Campsite reservations open up March 21: GRCA
The 2024 camping season is just around the corner and the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) campsite reservation system is set to take reservations starting on March 21 at 8:00 a.m.
The reservation system provides a 24-hour online reservation service until mid-October, when the camping season closes.
Campsite reservations can be made for all eight Grand River Conservation areas that offer camping. Group campsites are also available to be booked online.
To stay up-to-date on conservation areas and activity status, visit GRCA’s website for real-time information about whether a conservation area is open or has reached its operating capacity for the day.
