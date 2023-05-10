Camping challenge planned for Victoria Park in Kitchener

Local groups are planning an overnight camp in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to raise awareness about the unhoused community.

‘The Unhoused Experience: 24-Hour Challenge’ is being planned for May 26. It’s being organized by Fight Back KW and The Alan Ryan People’s Defense Brigade, described as anti-poverty social justice groups.

“Recent developments in the community have left us all scratching our heads about the next steps for moving forward,” says Fight Back KW in a release. “The coming months will exacerbate the situation with more people needing help than services to provide it. We need community building and support more than ever.”

Organizers are asking attendees to gather in Victoria Park and set up tents near the back bridge to Roos Island.

They say they are also collecting donations that will “directly support community members who cannot access the mandated encampment and shelter system.”

The camping challenge comes as the city limited access to Roos Island in April in an effort to clear an encampment on the island.

At the time, the city said it was offering campers interim housing and working with remaining campers to secure alternative housing.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to the City of Kitchener for comment.