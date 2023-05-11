'Campfire night' series kicks off in Uptown Waterloo
The sounds of summer are filling the air in Waterloo’s Public Square.
The first in a series of ‘campfire’ nights kicked off in uptown Wednesday evening.
People gathered to take in local music, games, and other activities.
The event will happen on the second Wednesday of the month in June, July, and August from 6-8 p.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
FEATURE
FEATURE | Cambridge hospital aims to boost recruitment and retention
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
NEW | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession five decades ago.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
5 things to know for Thursday, May 11, 2023
The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.
London
Mustangs athlete slapped with four year suspension
A Western University athlete has been found in violation of the anti-doping rule set out by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).
Another delay in the process to fill vacant seat on London Police Services Board
City council’s earlier move to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB) means the eventual appointee must wait until Sept. 21 to attend their first scheduled meeting.
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
Windsor
$70,000 in damages after Chatham-Kent crash
Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they say a man driving a pick-up truck westbound on Maple Line, rear-ended the car in front of him, causing the car to leave the road and hit a hydro pole.
BREAKING
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Barrie
BREAKING
One person dead after Wasaga Beach house fire
One person has died after a fire at a home in Wasaga Beach on Wednesday.
Mystery urn containing ashes found outside Barrie, Ont. home
A Barrie woman is on a mission to reunite a family with their loved one's remains after finding an urn nestled under a tree outside her home.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
Provincial researcher gives an update on the black bear population
Black bear sightings in Timmins and across the north began before the snow melted. A bear research scientist with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said at this time of year, bears are hungry.
Ottawa
BREAKING
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa planting new rules for front yard gardens
The city of Ottawa has unveiled proposed updates to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw, with staff recommending the city allow gardening projects within the right-of-way on city property.
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
Toronto
BREAKING
Ugly scenes at Toronto FC game as fans brawl in the stands
Ugly scenes in the stands at BMO Field during Toronto FC's 2-1 loss to rival CF Montreal in Canadian Championship play Tuesday prompted an investigation by TFC officials.
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of woman at Etobicoke condo
Toronto police say a suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman in Etobicoke yesterday.
Montreal
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
-
Actress Pamela Anderson to stop in Montreal for C2 Montreal
Pamela Anderson will be in Montreal on May 24 to participate in the C2 Montreal event. The British Columbia-born actress will share the stage with host Julie Snyder to talk about her reported return to the spotlight.
Atlantic
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
Wildfire still out of control in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is no longer spreading, says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.
Complaint filed about working conditions at Moncton school
A staff member at a school in Moncton, N.B., has filed a complaint with WorkSafeNB about working conditions inside the building.
Winnipeg
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
Bridge fires close down southern Manitoba highway
A highway in southern Manitoba is closed due to two bridge fires on Wednesday evening.
Feds under fire for passport redesign, Legion calls it 'a poor decision' to replace iconic images
Canada's new passport redesign sparked criticism over the removal of historical images that used to be featured in the country's travel documents.
Calgary
'I was terrified': Calgary teen shot multiple times with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
UCP, NDP leaders set to make announcements in Calgary as election campaign continues
Alberta's election campaign continues with United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley both scheduled to make announcements in Calgary today.
Calgary Wranglers look to snuff out Firebirds in Pacific Division Final
In its first year in Calgary, the Flames' American Hockey League affiliate club is looking to build off of what has already been a historic season.
Edmonton
More firefighters arrive in Alberta, risk remains high with expectation of 'unseasonably hot, dry' weekend
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
Vancouver
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highway
An American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?
This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.