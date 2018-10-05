

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of students from Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute participated in a walkout on Friday.

The rally began on the school’s football field, making its way downtown Kitchener to protest the provincial government’s decision to repeal the current version of the sex-ed curriculum.

“It’s difficult when you have the government not listening to the voices of young people,” said Anna Winge Breen, who organized the walkout.

The day featured student and political speakers.

Students involved said they stood with their LGBTQ peers, who felt they would not be represented with a curriculum change.