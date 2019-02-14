

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener student has been awarded the prestigious Loran Award, which is accompanied by a scholarship of $100,000.

Meena Waseem, a grade 12 student at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute, was one of 5,000 applicants for the award.

The money will be put toward any Canadian university of her choosing.

She was among 35 recipients.

Waseem says she is an avid public speaker about diversity. She also organized her school’s first-ever mental health assembly and a successful hurricane relief fundraiser.

The Loran Award recognizes future value to a recipient’s community, investing in the person’s future path.