Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute placed in hold and secure: police

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have placed Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in hold and secure on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted about an investigation in the area around 10:10 a.m.

Officials said the hold and secure was put into place as a safety precaution.

School board officials also tweeted about the incident, asking parents and caregivers to avoid calling the school during the hold and secure.

"Our staff's main priority is keeping our students safe," the tweet said.

More details will be added as they become available.

REMINDER: We ask that parents and caregivers of @CHCIScottySays students please refrain from calling the school during a hold and secure as our staff's main priority is to keep our students safe. Any and all updates will be posted to our website and #socialmedia channels. — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) November 17, 2021