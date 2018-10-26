Featured
Cambridge woman wins $250,000 in lotto game
Suzette Haniff of Cambridge won the Instant Mega 7s top prize of $250,000.
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 1:27PM EDT
A Cambridge woman has won a lotto game’s top prize worth $250,000.
Suzette Haniff won the money on an Instant Mega 7s game.
She purchased the ticket at Hespeler Gas and Convenience on Queen Street West in Cambridge.
The play cost $20, with the odds of winning a prize at one in 3.24, according to an OLG media release.