Cambridge woman wins $100,000 with Instant Power 5S

A Cambridge woman is planning a trip to Scotland after winning $100,000 with OLG’s Instant Power 5S.

"I was having some tea and playing my tickets when I discovered I won. I was stunned," Sandra Messervey of Cambridge said while picking up her prize.

"I told my parents and friends, and they were beyond happy for me."

In an OLG news release, she said she plans to pay some bills, take a trip to Scotland, and invest the rest of her winnings.

The winning ticket was bought at the Cambridge Mini Mart on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.