KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Cambridge woman wins $100,000 with Instant Power 5S

    Sandra Messervey of Cambridge poses with a large cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG's Instant Power 5S. (Courtesy: OLG) Sandra Messervey of Cambridge poses with a large cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG's Instant Power 5S. (Courtesy: OLG)
    Share

    A Cambridge woman is planning a trip to Scotland after winning $100,000 with OLG’s Instant Power 5S.

    "I was having some tea and playing my tickets when I discovered I won. I was stunned," Sandra Messervey of Cambridge said while picking up her prize.

    "I told my parents and friends, and they were beyond happy for me."

    In an OLG news release, she said she plans to pay some bills, take a trip to Scotland, and invest the rest of her winnings.

    The winning ticket was bought at the Cambridge Mini Mart on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News