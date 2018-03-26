

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after rolling an ATV in a field east of Mount Forest.

The rollover brought emergency crews to a property on Southgate Road 04 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to Grey County OPP, the 25-year-old woman operating the ATV suffered injuries which are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

She was taken to a nearby hospital before an air ambulance moved her to Toronto.