CAMBRIDGE -- Emily Reilley is combining her passion for baking and love of art to create the perfect Pride cookie package.

With many Pride month events called this year, the Cambridge woman was looking for a unique way to give back and support the LGBTQ2+ community.

“I just wanted to help an organization in the community,” she said. “Every $50 helps with a group, so I wanted to raise a bit so I could keep those groups going.”

Reilley has whipped up batches of sweet treats in support of KW counselling and their OK2BEME program that helps youth, teens, and families in the region at no cost.

Having used the KW Counselling services before, she adds that she knows firsthand how vital their counselling options are.

“We’re here for the community and the community is here for us,” said Rebecca Webb, executive director of KW Counselling. “That’s the only way that non-profits work.”

There are seven pride inspired cookies in every package, with 50% of the proceeds going to OK2BEME.

“I think it is amazing,” said Webb. “I think that commitment to say here I am as an individual, this is what I can give at this time, and I’m going to make that a priority, is phenomenal.”

Reilly has already raised $200 over less than a week of sales.

For more on counselling, wellness and mental health services available with KW Counselling. visit www.kwcounselling.com.

For LGBTQ2+ resources for youth, teens and their families, visit https://ok2bme.ca.