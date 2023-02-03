Cambridge woman arrested after allegedly assaulting Uber driver, passenger
A 35-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted both a passenger and driver while taking an Uber, according to the Guelph Police Service (GPS).
Police said around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, two females were picked up from a business on Silvercreek Parkway South in Guelph.
“During the drive, one of the females became upset with the other and began punching her,” GPS Service said in a news release. “The driver stopped the vehicle to try to break up the assault and was struck several times in the face, causing him to start bleeding."
Police said the female fled the vehicle on foot but was arrested a short distance away.
Officials said no one required medical attention.
“The suspect provided a name and phone number which were determined to be fake. Investigation determined her true identity and that she was in breach of a conditional sentence order,” police said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over high-altitude surveillance balloon
China's ambassador to Canada has been called onto the carpet to explain a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is hovering over the U.S.
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
Could the fungal outbreak in The Last of Us happen for real?
The post-apocalyptic TV adaptation of the video game The Last of Us has some wondering about the real-life possibility of a global pandemic caused by fungus, and one expert says it’s not a concept to dismiss.
Most of Ontario under extreme cold warning, Arctic blast brings biting chills
Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of Arctic air delivers biting wind chills.
'Made-in-Canada system' keeps egg supply stable. But is it also keeping prices high?
Canada's egg industry appears to be quietly sidestepping widespread shortages and wildly spiking prices affecting other countries, and some say supply management is to thank.
London
-
New sentencing hearing set for former London teacher guilty of child pornography
A former high school teacher who skipped out on his sentencing hearing for sex-related crimes and was re-captured almost a week later will be back in a London courtroom next week.
-
Flair Airlines adds new service between London, Ont., and Calgary
Flair Airlines has announced another destination from London, Ont.
-
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
An overnight fire gutted a home at 712 Adelaide Street North.
Windsor
-
Home sales down 47 per cent in Windsor-Essex
Home prices and sales are down again in Windsor-Essex.
-
Red light video warns Windsor drivers of the rules
Windsor police are reminding drivers of the law surrounding red lights.
-
Suspects 'distracted the staff' and stole $5,000 in tools: Windsor police
Windsor police say they are looking for five suspects who used a distraction technique to steal $5,000 in tools.
Barrie
-
Avro Arrow remembered at Canadian Air & Space Museum
Black Friday commemorates the loss of people’s livelihoods with guided tours and viewing of the one Avro Arrow replica. It’s also a starting point for the public introduction of the Canadian Air & Space Museum.
-
Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre receives significant donation
The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC) in Penetanguishene is the recipient of a significant donation from the local German Canadian club.
-
Fraud investigation kick-started by online purchase
Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police say a local person posted a car for sale on a popular online platform and received an inquiry of interest from an unknown suspect.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery
The identity of the big $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw winner from Sault Ste. Marie was revealed in a news conference Friday.
-
Noelville man dies following Jan. 16 school bus collision
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck a school bus Jan. 16 has succumbed to their injuries.
-
Highway 11 reopens in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile-up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario reopened Thursday afternoon after a collision involving several vehicles prompted police to close the road from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson for several hours.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Toronto
-
Dramatic video captures 3 people entering Scotiabank during alleged armed robbery
Helicopter video has captured the dramatic moment three people entered a Scotiabank east of Toronto during an alleged armed robbery before being swarmed by police as they tried to escape.
-
Quebec woman sees stolen, damaged Audi for first time since it crashed through Ontario mall
A Quebec woman’s eyes welled with tears as she picked up her stolen Audi from an Ontario auto shop, not far from where her car smashed through the glass doors of a mall in an 'audacious' theft.
-
'Heroic' TTC driver rescues 4 people before GO train crushes car
A TTC bus driver rescued four people who were stuck in a car on GO train tracks just minutes before a train rammed into their vehicle.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
EXTREME COLD
EXTREME COLD | Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap
Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions. The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.
-
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
Atlantic
-
Schools close, warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures on the way, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces ahead of the weekend.
-
Storm Watch: School closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, February 3, 2023.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
Extreme cold warnings are in effect in all three Maritime provinces, cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards to be accepted at liquor, cannabis stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
-
‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner in Manitoba
A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.
Calgary
-
Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Officers were called to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy on Jan. 28 after the victim reported the assault to staff.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
-
Calgary Transit shuttles help hundreds find shelter during frigid weather
Officials with a multi-year pilot project that helps Calgary's homeless find shelter during blasts of cold weather say the initiative is paying dividends.
Edmonton
-
11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP
Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.
-
If EPS, sheriffs try a hard crackdown on inner-city Edmonton it could make things worse: criminologist
A former Edmonton Police Service officer believes bringing Alberta Sheriffs into downtown Edmonton is a risky plan that has the potential to backfire if not done properly.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries to cancel 2 sailings due to wind, warns several more at risk of same fate
With a wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries has cancelled at least two sailings scheduled for Friday and says nearly two dozen more may follow suit.
-
Caught on video: Nanaimo teenager hits would-be armed robber with baseball bat
A teenager in Nanaimo, B.C., is being hailed as a hero by his family after a would-be robber entered their business and the boy scared him off with a baseball bat.
-
ABC Vancouver outspent nearest challenger by almost 2:1 margin in municipal election
Mayor Ken Sim's A Better City Vancouver party spent nearly twice as much as any other party on last year's municipal elections, according to data released by Elections BC Thursday.