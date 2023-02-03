Cambridge woman arrested after allegedly assaulting Uber driver, passenger

A 35-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted both a passenger and driver while taking an Uber, according to the Guelph Police Service (GPS).

Police said around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, two females were picked up from a business on Silvercreek Parkway South in Guelph.

“During the drive, one of the females became upset with the other and began punching her,” GPS Service said in a news release. “The driver stopped the vehicle to try to break up the assault and was struck several times in the face, causing him to start bleeding."

Police said the female fled the vehicle on foot but was arrested a short distance away.

Officials said no one required medical attention.

“The suspect provided a name and phone number which were determined to be fake. Investigation determined her true identity and that she was in breach of a conditional sentence order,” police said.